St Joseph police seize guns, arrest man for growing weed

File photo.

Two firearms and a quantity ammunition were seized by St Joseph police on Saturday.

A release from the police service also said a 34-year old man was arrested for marijuana cultivation as part of the Operation Strike Back 3 exercise in the district.

The release said officers went to Mt. D’Or Road, Champ Fleurs and, in a bushy area in the vicinity of the community centre, found one Smith and Wesson .38 revolver with two rounds of .38 special ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition were seized. Then then went to the home of a 34-year-old man of St Augustine where they found seven fully-grown marijuana plants.

The man was arrested.

Later on, the officers went to Orange Grove Estate, Tacarigua, where they found a 12-gauge shotgun with two rounds of 12-gauge ammunition in a bamboo patch near the river bank.

Saturday’s exercise was spearheaded by senior Supt Renzey Ramdeen and coordinated by ASP Coggins, Insp Beepot, Insp Highly, Sgt Toorie and Sgt Thomas and supervised by acting Cpl Phillips, PC Gangaram, and included officers of the St. Joseph Criminal Investigations Department and the Canine Unit.

PCs Hughes and Mosan are continuing investigations.