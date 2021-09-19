Opposition tells Government: Hold off on property tax

Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin.

THE United National Congress (UNC) is renewing its call to Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to strongly reconsider implementing the property tax at this time.

The Opposition also wants him to think of the repercussions it will have on citizens.

At the Opposition's weekly media briefing at its Charles Street, Port of Spain, office, MP Michelle Benjamin said the Government must put the needs and livelihood of citizens first, especially in this pandemic.

“Now is not the time for this draconian tax. Some families have been living on social assistance in this pandemic, many of whom will not be able to pay any tax.

"This government needs to know families are still awaiting grants, families have deferred their mortgage payments."

In 2020, Imbert said over $15 million had been spent on hiring field officers to conduct assessments ahead of the implementation of the property tax.

In July, when asked if the Government would consider deferring the tax, the Prime Minister said, "There is never a right time tax to be collected.”

He said those who were benefiting from the State must also be ready to make their contributions.

On Sunday, Benjamin said Dr Rowley must say how the tax would benefit citizens at this time.

"Will property tax, at this time, guarantee a better supply of water? Would it guarantee better roads? Food prices are increasing. Salaries, if they are still being paid, have been the same or have decreased. Each day it is a struggle to keep afloat. As the saying goes, 'He who feels it knows it.' This government does not care."

She said the focus should have been on finding a way to cushion the impact on those severely affected by the pandemic and not on introducing new taxes and enforcing penalties.

MP for Caroni Central Arnold Ram also cautioned the government on making this move.

“There is no plan by the PNM to charter us through these tumultuous times except to tax the population and to continue the withdrawal from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund.”

He said this option would not be a consideration if there wasn’t mismanagement and waste over the years under the PNM administration.

On October 4, Imbert is expected to present the 2021/2022 national budget. Ram said it was the Opposition's hope that the population will not be saddled with new taxes.

“We are hoping they will re-think the implementation and enforcement of the property tax. We are hoping there will be some plan at the table in Parliament –short term, medium-term and long term plan –so that the country has something to look forward to.

"All these years they spoke of 'resetting the economy', 'turn it around' those are just nice phases for presentation with no realistic prospect of any expectation of these things being achieved.

"We are looking for something that is realistic, something that will move the country forward.”