Minister Cox meets with Claxton Bay residents affected by landslip

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox listens to the concerns of Giles Garcia whose home collapsed because of a landslip in Claxton Bay, last week. Photo by Roger Jacob.

SOCIAL Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox on Sunday met with residents in Claxton Bay where a landslip destroyed a house and left five others on the brink of collapse, last week.

Cox said her ministry was working with other ministries like the Housing and Urban Development and Energy and Energy Industries to co-ordinate relief efforts for affected residents.

As a temporary relief, her ministry has offered counselling and rental assistance grants for three months "in the first instance".

"Based on the situation, the time can be extended. Though this is a temporary measure, this grant is reviewed periodically and can be accessed for up to one year. We are here to help," Cox said.

Cox told affected residents she wrote to Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles on getting housing for them. Cox said earlier on Sunday, Beckles confirmed receiving her letter.

Cox said while some people have a theory on what caused the disaster, investigations were not yet completed.

Cox recalled there was soil movement at Las Alturas in Morvant, but pointed out quarrying was not being done there.

On Wednesday, Giles Garcia, 62, his wife Anastasia Morris-Garcia and her two adult children, 30 and 31, lost their home. Up to Sunday, friends and family were still trying to salvage items.

Garcia said, "I cannot have my family uncomfortable. We may not be fully comfortable (with the rental help) but at least we will have a relief. We are seeing further land movement. New cracks are developing.

"There is only one thing holding me up at this point— a higher power."

One of his neighbours expressed displeasure with the minister’s temporary relief efforts.

Nardera Ramsaran-Williams said, "I want my own house, my own place. The way I am feeling right now, I could end up in the hospital. I am very disappointed."

Since Wednesday, she has been sleeping in a car with her husband, Chester. Their two children, 15 and 20, have been sleeping in another car. The family has removed all household items from the house, fearful it could collapse at any moment.

Ramsaran-Williams said, "My daughter is in form four at Waterloo High and tomorrow she will be doing school work in the gallery. I will not go by family. Family will keep you for one week and after is bad face. I am living in my vehicle, and I want a house."

Holding her certificate of title, the mother of two said she intends to seek legal advice, saying she is not a squatter.

Another affected resident Marva Fritz, 67, also met with the minister. She, too, cleared out her home which has been cordoned off with caution tape in the front yard.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, who was also at the site, said he was pleased the minister visited the affected residents.

"Today it is not about politics, but about helping the people," he said.

Lee said he hopes the investigation into the cause of the land erosion was transparent and accountable.

He said unofficially the area has been deemed a disaster zone.

Many residents believe the landslip was caused by ongoing work at the nearby quarry.

The affected area is about 65 metres outside the eastern boundary of the Coco Road Quarry owned by the Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD).

A preliminary report submitted to Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young by EMBD’s chairman Ronnie Mohammed says EMBD halted all quarrying operations as a precautionary measure pending investigations.