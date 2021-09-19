Contractor charged with fraud

A 38-year-old contractor of Hardbargain Village, Williamsville, will appear virtually before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday, charged with larceny.

In a release, police said in February, a contractor allegedly received $37,000 from a homeowner as a down-payment for roadworks to be done.

A contract was drawn up detailing the scope of works, total cost, schedule of payments, and the start and completion dates.

After the down-payment was made, police said the homeowner repeatedly tried to reach the contractor by phone, but was unsuccessful and no work was done on the project.

A report was made to the fraud squad and on Saturday, Nigel Chadee was arrested by police and charged with a single count of larceny.

Cpl Cummings of the fraud squad conducted investigations.