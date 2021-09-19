Bravo outshines Pollard as IPL resumes

DWAYNE Bravo outshined Kieron Pollard when the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) resumed on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates.

The IPL bowled off on April 9, but in early May it was put on pause at the halfway point after players and officials tested positive for covid19.

Organisers then decided to complete the tournament in UAE in September and October.

Bravo, days after leading St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 title, grabbed three wickets and scored a quick 23 to guide Chennai Super Kings to a 20-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Bravo’s late innings blitz propelled Super Kings to 156/6 in 20 overs. The right-hander slammed three sixes in his eight-ball knock. Pollard, who captained Trinbago Knight Riders to the semifinals of the CPL, was quiet with the ball finishing with 0/15 in two overs.

In response, Mumbai could only muster 136/8 in 20 overs with Pollard scoring 15 off 14 deliveries.

Bravo did not grab the wicket of Pollard, but he ended with 3/25 in four overs to help limit Mumbai’s run chase.