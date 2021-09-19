Aaron Antoine, Anthony Diaz qualify for Under-20 Pan Am Champs

Stephon Gould of Richard Jones Racing, left, and Troy Llanos of Fatima College, middle, compete in the men's Under-23 1,500m event at the Pan Amercian Under-20 and Pan American Under-23 preparation meet at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, on Sunday. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

AARON Antoine and Anthony Diaz were the automatic qualifiers for the Under-20 Pan American Junior Championships when a Preparation meet was held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on Saturday and Sunday.

On day one, Antoine of Neon Wolves qualified for both the men’s Under-20 long jump and high jump events.

He will compete at the 2021 Pan American Under-20 Championships in Santiago, Chile, from October 22-24.

In the long jump, Antoine leapt 7.12 metres on his first attempt to earn the standard.

He was also impressive on his second jump with a 7.09m effort. He fouled on his third attempt, before passing on his fourth, fifth and sixth jumps.

Moses McConney of Tobago Falcons was second with a 5.01m effort and his club-mate Nabarnie Alleyne was third with a 4.46m jump.

In the men’s high jump, Antoine achieved the standard with a top effort of 2.06m. Antoine was the lone competitor in the event.

On Sunday, Diaz of Pt Fortin New Jets qualified for the men’s Under-20 javelin event with a throw of 60.96m.

Nathaniel Mathura of El Dorado East Secondary was second with a 57.25m heave and Chavez Meloney of Toco TAFAC was third with a 44.92m effort.

Speaking to Newsday after qualifying for the Pan Am Championships, Diaz said, “It feels great knowing we are in a pandemic and people were not training, but I was still doing my thing. I contacted my coach last night and he told me I could come up to throw the javelin and I thank God that I qualified.”

Diaz said after making the Carifta team in 2019 his coach gave him a javelin which has allowed him to train during the pandemic.

In another event on Sunday, Fatima College student Troy Llanos and Stephon Gould of Richard Jones Racing missed out on qualification in the men’s Under-23 1,500m event.

Llanos crossed the line first in four minutes, 09.03 seconds (4:09.03) and Gould was second in 4:09.64. A number of other athletes competed alongside the pair in an effort to create a more competitive atmosphere.

The Pan American Under-23 Junior Games will begin in Cali, Colombia on November 25.