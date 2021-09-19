Features
Moods Steel Orchestra players add a light mood to the vaccination drive at East Grove, Curepe last weekend. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Even though the nation is still under a state of emergency, there are signs of people enjoying life – whether riding a bike, attending a church service, playing the steelpan, or catching fish. Here are some of these moments.
Deshaun Headley, right, does a wheelie as he and his friend Javon Alleyne ride their bikes on on Croton Lane, Malabar last Tuesday. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
Parishioners attend mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church in San Fernando, last Sunday, for the first time in more than three months. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Sarena Jagoo has fun on a tyre swing on Forest Reserve Road, Fyzabad last Tuesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Fisherman Reno Bharat holds up a shark he and his friend caught fishing off the Maracas coast last Friday. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI
"A Sunday gallery"