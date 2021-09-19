3 new cases of covid19 delta variant detected

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has confirmed three additional cases of the covid19 delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release on Sunday, the ministry said the total number of cases of the delta variant is ten.

One case is a non-national who recently travelled to Trinidad from Venezuela.

The other two are an unvaccinated minor and an unvaccinated adult. The release said epidemiological investigations into the source of transmission for these two continue.

The release said the presence of the delta variant was confirmed by gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI.

"All patients have been placed in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with covid19 variants of concern is achieved. Contact tracing, testing and quarantining of contacts have been initiated."

The World Health Organization says there are confirmed cases of the delta variant in 174 countries. Research has suggested that the delta variant is more easily spread as compared to previous variants (estimated to be two to four times more transmissible than the original Wuhan lineage of the virus). Additionally, evidence indicates that individuals who have contracted this variant may be prone to an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalisation, the release said.

It also added that this variant may also lead to an increase in cases of covid19 in younger age groups and in those who have been previously infected.