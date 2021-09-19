3 more deaths, 123 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported three more deaths and 123 new covid19 cases on Sunday.

These new figures pushed covid19 deaths in the country to 1,416 and the total number of cases since Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first case in March 2020, now stands at 48,523. A total of 43,059 patients recovered.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said there are 4,048 active cases. Of this, 280 patients are in hospital, 3,585 in home quarantine and 60 are in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

There are also 150 people in state-quarantine facilities.

In its fifth month of the national vaccination programme, 558,486 people received the vaccine with 463,504 people now fully vaccinated.

The total number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites is 335,162.