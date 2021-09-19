10 charged with breach of public health regulations
Five men and five women who were seen liming on the Mayaro/ Manzanilla beach on Saturday, have been charged with being on a beach for recreational purposes contrary to the public health regulations.
In a release on Sunday, police said officers of the Mayaro police station saw several people on the shoreline of the Mayaro/Manzanila beach on Saturday.
They beachgoers were all arrested and charged by PCs Meighoo and Mohammed.
Those charged were: Dillon Worrel, of Malabar, Arima; Samantha Ramrattan, of Long Circular Road, St James; Lennox Boodram, of Dow Village, California; Kavita Ramesar, of, Couva; Steve Duncan of, Bon Air West, Arouca; Shivani Sonilal of, Penal Rock Road, Penal; Christopher Pottie, of New Grant, Princes Town; Victoria Sinanan-Pottie, of New Grant; Lincoln Sinanan, of Piparo, Williamsville; Jassodra Sinanan, of Piparo.
The exercise was coordinated Insp Ramkissoon and supervised by of acting Sgt Hazel, acting Cpls Neaves and Flores.
Comments
"10 charged with breach of public health regulations"