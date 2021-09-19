10 charged with breach of public health regulations

Police on a recent exercise. File photo

Five men and five women who were seen liming on the Mayaro/ Manzanilla beach on Saturday, have been charged with being on a beach for recreational purposes contrary to the public health regulations.

In a release on Sunday, police said officers of the Mayaro police station saw several people on the shoreline of the Mayaro/Manzanila beach on Saturday.

They beachgoers were all arrested and charged by PCs Meighoo and Mohammed.

Those charged were: Dillon Worrel, of Malabar, Arima; Samantha Ramrattan, of Long Circular Road, St James; Lennox Boodram, of Dow Village, California; Kavita Ramesar, of, Couva; Steve Duncan of, Bon Air West, Arouca; Shivani Sonilal of, Penal Rock Road, Penal; Christopher Pottie, of New Grant, Princes Town; Victoria Sinanan-Pottie, of New Grant; Lincoln Sinanan, of Piparo, Williamsville; Jassodra Sinanan, of Piparo.

The exercise was coordinated Insp Ramkissoon and supervised by of acting Sgt Hazel, acting Cpls Neaves and Flores.