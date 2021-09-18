Woman, daughter shot dead at home in Claxton Bay

Savitri Sooklal and her daughter, Arianna Sandeepa Balgobin. -

Police are investigating the double-homicide of a 60-year-old woman and her daughter, 21, who were gunned down in their Claxton Bay home on Friday.

Savitri Sooklal and her daughter, Arianna Sandeepa Balgobin, lived at Soledad Road.

Both were shot in the head.

Police made the discovery shortly after 5 pm.

Residents earlier heard gunshots and called the St Margaret’s police, who responded and found the bodies inside the house.

A Facebook post at 7.24 pm, on Friday, from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee said he had heard about the heartbreaking deaths of the two, who were his constituents.

Lee offered his condolences to the family and community saying surely they were broken by these circumstances.

“They were two lovely and kind-hearted individuals. They were key members of our community, given the kindness they offered those around them. They were always willing to help and support others in the community,” Lee said.

“We have lost two genuine souls, a true mother in Savitri and daughter in Sandeepa. I hope those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.”

Condolences have been pouring in for the grieving family. Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.