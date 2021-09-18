Vendor gunned down at stall in Golconda

Anildath Cazabo -

Fruit vendor Anildath Cazabo died at his roadside stall in San Fernando, on Friday, after a man shot him.

The father of two would have turned 50 in November.

A police report said at about 5 pm, a man got out of a car, walked to Cazabo, and opened fire at Golconda Connector Road, Golconda, near the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Cazabo, of La Romaine, died at the scene.

No one else was injured and the killer got back into the car, which sped off.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.