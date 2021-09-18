[UPDATED] Family 'baffled' as fruit vendor gunned down in Golconda

Sumita Cazabo and her children Emily and Amrit at their home in Golconda on Saturday morning. The family mourned the murder of vendor Anildath Cazabo at his stall on Friday. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

The shooting death of fruit vendor Anildath “Heavy” Cazabo at his roadside stall in San Fernando on Friday has left his family baffled.

“'Heavy' lived for his children. He lived an honest life, and he had plenty of friends. We lived a good life together. I do not know who would want to kill him. Anywhere Heavy went, people knew him,” his wife of 22 years, Sunita said.

Cazabo, 49, also known as "Market", lived at St Charles Village, Princes Town with his wife and their two children, 20 and 21.

“Only Monday, he started to sell at the site. He used to catch and fish and also sell fruits. He would sell at the Macoya market with his friend who has a truck. Sometimes people have enemies and do not even know,” Sunita said.

Sunita works at a pharmacy in San Fernando and got the news while at work at around 4.15 pm on Friday.

A close relative, a policeman from the Southern Division, and other officers responded to a call of a shooting in Golconda.

Only when he arrived at Golconda Connector Road, near the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway and saw where it happened, that the officer realised he knew the victim.

Reports are shortly after 4 pm, a man got out of a car, walked to Cazabo, and shot him.

Cazabo, who was from La Romain, died at the scene.No one else was injured and the killer got back into the car, which sped off. Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.