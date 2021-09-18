Take care ofyour heart

THE EDITOR: Heart disease is a common health problem in TT. Some heart diseases stem from genetic problems and are not preventable.

There are steps to decrease heart disease and its complications. For instance, a low-fat diet, regular exercise and medical support.

How can the risk of heart disease be reduced? Eating a balanced diet. Exercising regularly.

Maintaining a moderate body weight. Quitting or avoiding smoking entirely. Limiting alcohol intake. Managing underlying conditions

More men than women suffer from heart disease.

TT do your part. Take good care of your heart.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town