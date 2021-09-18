Shabazz named Guyana coach for fourth time

Jamaal Shabazz -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Jamaal Shabazz has, once again, been appointed as coach of Guyana's men’s football team. This is his fourth stint at the helm of the Golden Jaguars, having served previous stints from 2005-2008, 2011-2012 and 2015-2016.

Shabazz's appointment was unveiled at a press conference led by Guyana Football Federation (GFF) president Wayne Forde on Friday.

The experienced coach paid tribute to past Guyanese national team coaches Wayne Dover, Michael Johnson and Marcio Maximo and their team staff for their earlier contributions.

In July, the GFF executive committee reached an amicable agreement with Maximo that his current contract as coach would not be renewed when it ended on August 31.

Shabazz hopes to continue in the same direction.

“I am here to build upon the platform of the past coaches while bringing my own experience, love and commitment to the game. We come to understand that building is not about mashing down but using platforms that have been established already,” he said.

Forde said Shabazz had all the required characteristics to smoothly transition back to coach of the Golden Jaguars.

“He fit our criteria, which saw us looking for a candidate with experience in delivering results in the Concacaf region, willing to reside here full-time, steadfast focus on continuing to develop home-based talent and knowledge of its football landscape, culture and diaspora,” Forde said.

Shabazz stepped down as St Lucia coach in August. He has been a long-standing coach/technical director at local club Caledonia AIA (now Morvant/Caledonia United), and he had stints as coach of both TT men's and women's teams.