Rowley in isolation for covid19 contact tracing

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Prime Minister has once again been identified as a primary contact of someone with covid19.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook post on Saturday said Dr Rowley was isolated and tested according to health protocols. His test results stated he is negative but he will remain in isolation until a second test is conducted next week.

He was infected with covid19 in early April, and has since been vaccinated with the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine.

His status comes as Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy confirmed on Saturday she has covid19. She said other members of her family, except her nine-year-old son, were positive. She said she was fully vaccinated in June.