No leads in murders of woman, daughter in Claxton Bay

Police at the scene on Saturday where Savitri Sooklal and her daughter Arianna Sandeepa Balgobin were found shot dead in their home at Soledad Road, Claxton Bay on Friday. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Nobody has yet come forward to investigators with any information relating to Friday’s shooting deaths of 60-year-old Savitri Sooklal and her daughter, Arianna Sandeepa Balgobin, 21, at their Claxton Bay home.

But residents believe the people responsible for the crime may not be strangers.

The double murder took place at Soledad Road North Claxton Bay. The family also owned RB Services Ltd, a construction company on the same compound where they lived.

Sooklal’s husband and Arianna’s father, Ramdeo "Ram" Balgobin, a managing director, died of a heart attack in the house on June 27.

Since Balgobin’s death, the business has been closed, and there has been a family rift.

Sooklal and Balgobin also have an adult son. Arianna, a final-year business student at the University of the West Indies, was not married or had any children.

A relative, who requested anonymity on Saturday, said other relatives are also fearful for their lives.

"We are fearful for our lives. The killers could come back. If they could come in the daylight and do this, what would they do in the night?"

Another relative said he was in his yard at about 2.50 pm on Friday.

He heard the voice of a man cursing on the compound where the mother and daughter lived.

The person was asking about the whereabouts of another relative and for money owed to him.

"I went inside then I called the police, but they did not come the same time. I heard what sounded like steel sheets dropping, and I did not go to see anything," the man said.

"Sometime after 4 pm, some relatives came to visit, and I told them about it. They told me to call back the police."

St Margaret’s police responded and found the bodies.

Both were shot in the head.

Arianna’s body was on a sofa in the living room, and Sooklal's on the floor between the kitchen and washroom area.

Residents described the victims as caring people.

"I could not sleep last night when I heard this. At about 3 pm, I passed here and did not notice anything strange. A few days ago, their water and lights were disconnected. They have been going through a lot since Ram died," an unidentified resident said.

"The night when Ram died, his office was broken into, and documents went missing. Thank God the son was not there. He did not do it, I assure you. I hope police hold the right people."

Police believe a property dispute may be the motive for the double homicide.

No one has been arrested, and Homicide Bureau Region detectives are investigating.

On Friday, a Facebook post at 7.24 pm from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee said he had heard about the heartbreaking deaths of the two, who were his constituents.

Lee offered his condolences to the family and community saying surely they were broken by these circumstances.

"They were two lovely and kind-hearted individuals. They were key members of our community, given the kindness they offered those around them. They were always willing to help and support others in the community," Lee said.

"We have lost two genuine souls, a true mother in Savitri and daughter in Sandeepa. I hope those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice."

Condolences have been pouring in for the grieving family.

This story has been updated with original details. The story was first published as Woman, daughter shot dead at home in Claxton Bay.