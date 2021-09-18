Lifebuoy partners with 2021 Caribbean Premier League

Lifebuoy partnered with 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) as the official hygiene sponsor, to promote good hygiene habits.

It is the second time in a row both entities have come together, and Lifebuoy has been working with the players and staff by providing them with Lifebuoy packs that include hand hygiene products for personal usage.

The brand also created content to help CPL T20 champion the cause for better health through hygiene, and aid in inspiring their fans to take care of their own hygiene.

Unilever Caribbean Ltd managing director Jean-Marc Mouttet said, “Lifebuoy is extremely proud to be a partner of the 2021 Hero CPL T20 for a second consecutive year.

“This tournament delivers a world-class cricket league to fans around the world and embodies the true unity and passion of the Caribbean people. Lifebuoy continues to strengthen its connection and commitment to Caribbean consumers and support them in their quest for better personal hygiene.”

The CPL T20 took place in St Kitts at Warner Park Sporting Complex from August 26 to September 15. The tournament was won by St Kitts Nevis Patriots.

Lifebuoy handwashing stations were placed at stadium dugouts to facilitate frequent handwashing and to help provide the players and support staff with germ protection throughout the games.

Lifebuoy has a presence in 60 countries since its launch in 1894 and has been promoting and actively contributing to improve hand hygiene habits.