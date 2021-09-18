Griffith tells police commission: Withdraw suspension or face legal action

Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is calling on the Police Service Commission to withdraw his suspension from duty. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale -

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has been given a deadline of noon on Sunday to withdraw a letter suspending acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith from office or face legal action.

In a letter to the chairman of the PSC on Saturday, Griffith said the decision to suspend him from resuming duties on Tuesday was illegal, irrational and in breach of the rules of natural justice, null, void and of no legal effect.

On Friday night, the PSC told Griffith bye-mail that he was suspended from resuming duties on the basis of a pending investigation headed by retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John into allegations of corruption into the granting of firearm user's licences under Griffith's tenure.

This followed a refusal of a request to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds for Griffith to resume work a week before the expiration of his vacation leave.

In response to the PSC's notice of suspension, Griffith said he had been co-operating with the John enquiry and was not the subject of the investigation, which was also looking into the police handling of a probe against Christian Chandler, the head of the legal unit of the police service, whose pleasure craft was intercepted by the Coast Guard last month allegedly in breach of the public health regulations and other possible criminal offences.

Griffith also disclosed a letter sent to him by John on Saturday which confirms his co-operation and that neither he nor any other police officer was the subject of the probe.

"I wish to respectfully draw to the Commission’s attention that the letter of September 17, 2021 is crystal clear that the Commission made its decision to suspend me on the basis of the investigation which it ordered to be conducted by Justice John. That is the sole basis on which the Commission purportedly exercised its powers to suspend me in the purported interest of the Police Service and in the public interest. The letter of September 17, 2021, pellucidly demonstrates that the Commission mistakenly persuaded itself that the Stanley John investigation in and of itself, is a basis for suspending me," Griffith said in his letter to the PSC chairman.

He said based on John's "letter the entire basis upon which the Commission purported to act and exercise the power of suspension has been wholly, entirely and irretrievably undermined.

"The Commission must have known that the remit of Justice John’s investigation did not include any investigation into me as CoP. As such, when it purported to exercise the power of suspension, it knew fully well that the suspension was done outside of the remit of Justice John’s investigation. Therefore, the Commission had no jurisdiction to suspend me on the basis of this investigation. The Commission’s decision was an illegality, irrational and in breach of the rules of natural justice, null, void and of no legal effect.

"In the circumstances, I call upon the Commission to withdraw immediately, the letter of suspension, because on its face, having regard to the contents of the Stanley John letter dated September 18 2021, same has been shown to be null and void and of no effect."

Griffith has retained a team of attorneys headed by Ramesh Maharaj, SC, which includes Jagdeo Singh, Larry Lalla, Alvin Ramroop and Kristy Mohan.

"Based on the legal advice I have obtained, unless the Commission withdraws this letter by Sunday 19, September 2021 at 12 noon, an application for judicial review will be filed against the Commission for the court to declare the suspension null, void and of no legal effect and for the court to grant interim relief to stay the suspension until such time as the claim is determined by the High Court.

"In the event that it becomes necessary for me to apply to the High Court for relief, please treat this letter as a pre-action protocol letter issued in compliance with the provisions of the Civil Proceedings Rules 1998," he said.