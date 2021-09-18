Franka Costelloe new head of InvesTT board

InvestTT board chairman Franka Costelloe. - File photo

InvestTT has a new board of directors headed by Franka Costelloe.

The board was appointed on September 16 at the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s head office in Port of Spain.

Costelloe, is a director of Lifetime Roofing Ltd and served as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association.

She has worked over the years in the private sector, particularly in the areas of manufacturing, investment and finance, strategic planning and executing and corporate governance.

Other members include Christophe Brathwaite, Capt Alicia Hackshaw, Gerard Noel, Bevan Narinesingh, Nola Drayton-Smith and Tricia Beckles.

Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said the team was experienced, knowledgeable and brought skillsets that would benefit InvesTT to effect the right policies and investment promotion strategies on behalf of the government.

“The fundamental role of InvesTT, the national promotion agency, is to attract foreign direct investment into the country’s prioritised non-energy sectors and to drive the economy’s diversification thrust.

“Of particular importance, is the agency’s commitment to marketing and tenanting the industrial parks, namely, Tamana InTech Park, Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park and the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate.”

Gopee-Scoon added that there was need to revitalise the non-energy sector and build resilience in the face of the global challenges presented by the covid19 pandemic.

“Hidden within this current global pandemic is an opportunity to invigorate the economy. InvesTT has shown agility in its response to supporting investors’ evolving needs during this time, and has taken a proactive approach to renewing its role as an investment promotion agency.”