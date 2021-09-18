Business Development Unit distributes over $.65m in grants

THA Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Assemblyman Marslyn Melville-Jack distributes one of the cheques a delighted recipient. - THA PHOTOS

THA Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack has distributed grant cheques totalling over $650,000 to recipients at the Business Development Unit.

On Friday, a release said she expressed hope that the grants will take the recipients’ businesses to the next level. Melville-Jack said the division had received over 500 applications since the start of the covid19 relief grant effort and had to take time to efficiently process each one.

“All systems are now on go, the green light is there to proceed, and the division is overwhelmed by the passion of Tobagonians.”

She said, each week there would be cheque distributions until the end of the current fiscal year on September 30.

Melville-Jack encouraged the recipients to be dedicated to their business, become successful and be able to provide employment to their fellowmen.

She also urged them to get vaccinated and choose life over death.

One of the recipients, Darianne Phillips of Euphoric Designs, thanked the division for its timely assistance, saying she will use it as a stepping stone in realising the fullest potential of her establishment.

The release said, since October 2020 the unit has distributed 126 grants through the covid19 relief effort to the value of $2,884,542.48.