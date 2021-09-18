Bring it home, West Indies

Kieron Pollard at the wicket. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: WI is the team to beat in the ICC T20 World Cup since it is the reigning champion. Squad selection and reserves must have been a throbbing headache for the selectors, given the region’s incredible reputation, experience and talent depth. Regardless of the inclusions and omissions, I am positive that Captain Pollard has a team of West Indians with tremendous expertise in the shortest format gained from franchise T20 cricket around the globe.

We don’t have to look far as the just-ended CPL would have served as practice, preparation and fine-tuning for a feisty tournament. The pandemic hasn’t been kind to the Caribbean, but an excellent run in the World Cup and regaining the title would bring joy to West Indians and reinstate our bragging rights. If we go down, we go down fighting.

From a tactical point of view, I think the men in maroon should add to their deceptive bowling, disciplined fielding and boundary-scoring abilities – rotation of strike. In so doing, converting dot balls to singles and twos will keep the scoreboard ticking over, as every run is the difference between winning a game and losing the World Cup.

Ultimately, bring it home, WI. We play hard and we party harder.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail