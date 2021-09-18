Active covid19 cases cross 4,000...again

Photo courtesy CDC.

Active covid19 cases are rising again after falling below 4,000 for several several weeks. In its Saturday update, the Ministry of Health said total active cases rose to 4,085, an increase of 99.

There were 257 new cases from samples taken between September 14 and 17, which brought the country’s total to 48,400. However, 24 were discharged from public health facilities and there were 126 recovered community cases.

Eight people died over the past 24 hours due to covid19-related illness. The deaths were one elderly man, three elderly women and two middle-aged woman with comorbidities, as well as one middle-aged man and one middle-aged woman without comorbidities. They brought the country’s total covid19 deaths to 1,413.

There were 277 people in hospital, including eight in the intensive care unit and 11 in the high dependency unit. One hundred and fifty people were in state quarantine, 60 in step down facilities, and 3,491 in home self-isolation.