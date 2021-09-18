6 held for breaching SoE regulations

Police on a recent exercise. File photo -

SIX people were arrested on Friday for breaking both the public health regulations and the state of emergency (SoE) rules in two separate incidents.

According to a police release, three men were arrested at a river, contrary to the public health regulations. Police said during a joint police and regiment patrol between 10 am to 2 pm when they arrested the men.

The man, ages 23 to 37, all of Chaguanas, were arrested at the Valencia River and will appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday.

In the second incident, officers assigned to the Manzanilla Police Post, during an exercise between 2 pm and 6 pm, arrested two men and a woman for consuming alcohol at a public place. Police said the three, ages, 25 to 39 are expected to appear before a Mayaro magistrate on Monday.

The release called on citizens to adhere to the SoE and public health regulations in order to stop the spread of the virus.