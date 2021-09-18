6 held for breaching SoE regulations
SIX people were arrested on Friday for breaking both the public health regulations and the state of emergency (SoE) rules in two separate incidents.
According to a police release, three men were arrested at a river, contrary to the public health regulations. Police said during a joint police and regiment patrol between 10 am to 2 pm when they arrested the men.
The man, ages 23 to 37, all of Chaguanas, were arrested at the Valencia River and will appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday.
In the second incident, officers assigned to the Manzanilla Police Post, during an exercise between 2 pm and 6 pm, arrested two men and a woman for consuming alcohol at a public place. Police said the three, ages, 25 to 39 are expected to appear before a Mayaro magistrate on Monday.
The release called on citizens to adhere to the SoE and public health regulations in order to stop the spread of the virus.
Comments
"6 held for breaching SoE regulations"