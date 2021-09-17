Woman in Tobago sees bandits at Valsayn home through security camera feed

Stock photo source: Pexels.com

A 63-year-old woman who is vacationing in Tobago spotted bandits trying to break into her St Joseph home through a live feed on security cameras installed around her house.

Police said the woman used an app on her phone to check in on her home at Valsayn North, St Joseph, at around 2.30 pm on Thursday and saw three men trying to break in through a window.

She called the police and a team of police and security guards went to the house, where they found two glass panes had been removed from the window.

Investigators said the men did not have time to enter the house, as they ran away when the alarm was raised, but police found fingerprints on the glass.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.