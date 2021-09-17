USAID visits TT to discuss climate change

File photo: The US Embassy in Port of Spain. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday and will be here until September 23 meeting with government officials, leaders in the business community, and members of civil society organisations to discuss climate change.

In a statement, the US Embassy said, “To emphasise the US’s commitment to regional and government partnerships and climate change, and introduce the USAID 2020-2025 regional development strategy, USAID regional representative Clinton White will visit TT.”

It said White’s meeting will highlight the American people’s willingness to partner with the Caribbean for development in areas such as education, health, and economics.

“He will also highlight USAID’s regional development strategy – developed to guide USAID’s programmes – which will provide critical assistance to the region.”

It said the strategy’s focus is to support a safe, prosperous, and resilient Caribbean region that assists its vulnerable populations, withstands external shocks, and promote accountable institutions, economic development, and private sector-led growth.

The statement said USAID will celebrate its 60th anniversary on November 3.