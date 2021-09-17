US Embassy trains Trinidad and Tobago police in homicide investigation

The US Embassy began hosting a virtual training session with members of the police service on Thursday in advanced homicide investigation techniques.

In a statement, it said the training is being held by detectives from Palm Beach County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) for 30 officers from the TTPS Homicide Bureau.

“The Advanced Homicide Investigation Programme, which runs September 13-24, aims to increase the ability of the TTPS to identify and investigate homicides, including gang-related homicides, through training and mentoring,” it said.

“The training further develops a long-standing relationship between the PBSO and the TTPS Homicide Bureau, building upon the initial PBSO-TTPS homicide investigations training in June 2018.”

It said participants will learn how to carry out competent and complete homicide and death investigations, identify indicators of gang involvement in homicides, improve techniques for doing investigations in communities reluctant to engage with police, and increase intelligence-gathering and surveillance capabilities.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said, “This course could not have come at a better time. At the moment, we are grappling with some homicides which are gang-related. But I am confident with the experiences and professionalism of members of the Homicide Bureau, we will be able to solve some of them in the shortest possible time.”

The statement said the US government has contributed over US$10 million in security assistance to TT.

US charge d’affaires Shante Moore said, “It is a priority for the US to help increase citizen security in TT. This training reflects that commitment and will develop the capacity of the TTPS to investigate and deter violent crime and dismantle criminal gangs and organised crime groups."