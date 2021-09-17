Trinidad and Tobago crosses 1,400 covid19 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

Over 1,400 people have died from covid19 in Trinidad and Tobago, with eight deaths over the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,405.

An additional 218 cases were detected in samples taken between September 13 and 16.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Friday said the people who died were three elderly men, one elderly woman, one middle-aged man, one middle-aged women, and one elderly male, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly male without comorbidities.

There are 3,986 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 48,143 cases, of which 42,752 have recovered.

There are 269 patients in hospital, four fewer than on Thursday. Of these, there are 54 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with eight in the intensive care unit and 11 in the high dependency unit. There are 21 people at the Caura Hospital, 39 at the Augustus Long Hospital, two at the St Ann’s Hospital, 34 at the Arima General Hospital, 41 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 39 at the St James Medical Complex, 34 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 67 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 50 at UWI Debe, two at UTT Valsayn, none at the Point Fortin Area Hospital or the Port of Spain field hospital, nine at the Couva Field Hospital, six at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 142 people in state quarantine facilities, and 3,432 people in home self-isolation. There are 129 recovered community cases and 27 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 333,526. Of these tests, 144,041 were done at private facilities.

The Health Ministry’s update on Friday said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 555,534. Of these, 119,987 took the AstraZeneca vaccine, 375,064 took Sinopharm, and 60,439 the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 447,553, while 11,858 people have been vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are 459,411 people who have been fully vaccinated.