Trent restaurants reopen with vaccinated and non-vaccinated staff

The restaurant chain which includes Trotters, Buzo, Amara, Blue Star Diner, and Tommy’s Restaurant reopened on Friday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The restaurant chain which includes Trotters, Buzo, Amara, Blue Star Diner, and Tommy’s Restaurant reopened on Friday, hoping the Prime Minister will make good on a promise to allow in-house dining from the end of the month.

Owner of Trent Restaurants Ltd Peter George said he would not be mandating staff to get vaccinated, although he continues to encourage them.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday, George said although he and several people close to him are vaccinated, he will not force vaccinations on his staff.

“I am vaccinated, my family is vaccinated, my senior members are vaccinated – but if there are people who don’t want to get vaccinated, I cannot put a gun to their heads,” he said.

George said he brought in medical professionals and others to speak to staff on the vaccination process, and provided them with information and data on vaccination.

About 45 per cent of his staff is now vaccinated, he said.

When his restaurants closed in August, George said he would reopen when provisions were made for in-house dining.

Dr Rowley said during a press conference if in four weeks projections continue with low covid19 numbers and consistent vaccination, the aim will be to reopen bars, gyms, cinemas and private members' club and allow in-house dining. He added that certain aspects of businesses could become “safe zones” where vaccinated peoplecan participate.

After statements by Trinidad-born rapper Nikki Minaj that unvaccinated people were not allowed to work in this country, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, in an interview with Daily Show host Trevor Noah on Thursday, responded that the statement was “simply not true.”

“The vaccination programme is voluntary but it is highly recommended,” Deyalsingh said.

George told Newsday the restaurants would open for pick-up and delivery service. He added that both vaccinated, and non-vaccinated staff would be properly masked and have the appropriate personal protection equipment, and that all health protocols would be followed.

Staff and patrons alike expressed happiness over the restaurant chain being reopened.

Garvin Toussaint, Trotters Restaurant manager, told Newsday it was currently operating with about 30 per cent of its staff, including customer service representatives and kitchen staff .

“Our staff is extremely grateful for the reopening. We didn’t want to be home in the first place,” he said.

Wayne Kangaloo, a long-standing patron of the restaurant, said the reopening was welcome because the restaurant is convenient for him. He bought a “Mambo Combo” special.

“I am living a little bit of a bachelor life these days,” he said. “Pot turn down. This place is convenient because it is close to where I live and you get good value for money.”