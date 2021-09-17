Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 81

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll rose to 81 after a 66 year-old woman with comorbidities died of the virus overnight.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 28 new covid19 cases and 416 active cases on the island.

It said there are 34 patients in state isolation, 377 in home isolation and five in ICU. Thirty-three patients have been discharged.

To date, a total of 14, 153 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,582 tested positive. There are 2,085 recovered patients.

A total of 20,044 people have been partially vaccinated and 16,324 fully vaccinated.