Soldier among four held for breaking curfew, disorderly conduct

File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A 41-year-old soldier was one of four people held for breaking the curfew on Thursday night.

Police said they began an exercise between 5 pm and 10 pm during which they visited several areas in Piarco, Tacarigua and D'Abadie.

They found the soldier out after the curfew. He was arrested for breaching the curfew, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In unrelated incidents, police also arrested two men, 36 and 42, for breaking the curfew, and a 40-year-old woman for breaking the curfew and resisting arrest.

They also arrested a 35-year-old Piarco man for drinking alcohol in public and a 49-year-old Tacarigua man for the possession of 1.7 grams of cocaine.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen and Supt Powder with assistance from Insp Pitt, acting Sgt Pamphille and PC Romany.