MusicTT to host RVRB Experience

John Arnold, chairman of Music TT -

The Music company of Trinidad and Tobago (MusicTT) will host a music conference featuring over 30 speakers from over six countries. Titled the RVRB Experience, it will allow participants to explore music trends, discover music companies, find out what’s happening in the Caribbean and the wider world of music, network and discover new artistes.

The event, which is themed The Future is Bright, will be live streamed and and takes place September 29-October 1, featuring a variety of sessions, a media release said.

Chairman of MusicTT John Arnold said in the release, “The central theme of the conference is The Future is Bright; an answer to the reverberations of the pandemic that have deeply affected the livelihood of nations for the past two years. It has also positively spiked innovation, spurred critical thinking and encouraged cultural resiliency. We have to be resilient and find the pathways that new opportunities open for us.”

The RVRB Experience 2021 will focus on rebirth and transformation, how the music industry in the Caribbean has been forced to re-evaluate business services, policies, e-commerce and more. It will also address data driven future, using data to propel businesses and brands; and festival culture, look at challenges, best practices, music cities and incorporating tech, the release said.

General manager of MusicTT Melissa Jimenez said MusicTT is excited to host the RVRB Experience.

"In a world where every industry has been impacted by covid19, we have also had to adapt and remain resilient to ensure that we uphold our mandate to facilitate and stimulate growth in the local music industry. There is hope for the future and we will explore that, and more, at RVRB Experience 202,” Jiminez said.

The lineup of presenters, panellists and partners include digital tech extraordinaire Keron Rose; Keith Kirk, music metadata curator; artist manager, television producer and entertainment entrepreneur Sonja Norwood; social media influencer Bella Sookdeo; music producer Cleon Richardson; Motif Music Services; Caribbean Ideas Synapse and many more.

RVRB Experience was born out of an existing initiative under MusicTT’s Music Export Academy, RVRB webinar series. This monthly webinar series consists of hour-long episodes hosted by an industry expert to build the professional capacity of operators in the music industry. RVRB Experience will now take this initiative to a whole new level.

For more info or to sign up: www.rvrbexperience.com or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook.