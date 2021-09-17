Murdered Las Lomas man told wife, 'Take care' in last phone call

Ray Phillip, 29, was shot dead while driving his car on Solomon Street, Cunupia, on Thursday night. PHOTO COURTESY PHILLIP FAMILY - PHOTO COURTESY PHILLIP FAMILY

Ray Phillip did not know a phone call to his wife, on Thursday night would be his last.

He was shot dead minutes after he hung up the phone.

Police said Phillip, 29, was driving at around 8 pm on Solomon Street, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, when a man at the side of the road shot him.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, Phillip's wife, Amrita Singh-Phillip said she was deeply shaken by the apparent random nature of her husband's murder.

Recalling her last conversation with him, she said Phillip told her to "take care" – something he had never said before.

"I still feel like I'm going to go home and he'll be there. I saw his body just now, but I'm still thinking that he's going to come back.

"I spoke to him 7 o clock yesterday, just before, and everything was fine. He called to talk to our two-year-old daughter. She was on her tablet, I spoke to him throughout the day and normally he wouldn't say things like, 'Take care of yourself,' but yesterday he did.

"When I heard that news I thought maybe he knew in some way."

Singh-Phillip said she did not know why anyone would want him murdered and urged the public to spend time with their loved ones before it was too late.

Phillip was a general worker with the Kiss Baking Company but had plans to join the police.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III is continuing enquiries.