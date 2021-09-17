Maxi-taxi assoc pleased with police response to illegal 'PH' drivers

FILE PHOTO: The Diego Martin Maxi Stand on South Quay, Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Members of the Route One Maxi-Taxi Association said they were pleased with the response and actions taken by the police to reduce and deal with the increase of illegal PH taxi operators in Port of Spain.

The association’s chairman Eon Hewitt complained to the police last week that illegal taxi drivers were interfering with the operations of registered maxi taxis.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob promised the association in a meeting last week that there would be a strategic plan to nip the issue in the bud. The meeting was held to deal with the “flourishing scourge of PH taxi drivers.”

The plan included increased foot, mobile and static police patrols in Port of Spain.

Over the past week, there has been an increase in patrols at the PH stands, a member of the association told Newsday on Thursday. He said, because of that, the association was seeing a significant reduction in illegal PH drivers and maxi taxis were reporting smoother operations.

When Newsday visited the taxi stand at the corner of Broadway and South Quay and another one near the corner of Abercromby Street and Independence Square there were no taxis operating.

There were a few circling the area trying to pick up passengers.

The association hopes police patrols would be extended throughout the day and not only during the peak hours of the morning and afternoon rush.

In a phone interview on Thursday afternoon, Jacob said he was working on developing a plan to prevent a resurgence of illegal taxis waiting along those stands.

“We are working to get the aspect of the CCTV in that area. Our Port of Spain downtown patrol, the municipal police, and the transit police will continue to work hand in hand to bring some law and order in relation to the traffic situation there.”