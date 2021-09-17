Machine gun found near Gonzales Community Centre

An M16 machine gun with 20 rounds of ammunition were found wrapped in a Rastafarian flag and hidden under a galvanise near the Gonzales community center on Thursday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police patrols and exercises in Laventille and Belmont between Thursday night and Friday morning led to the seizure of a machine gun and a quantity of ammunition.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force searched four men whom they suspected of being involved in several gang-related shootings in Belmont and Laventille.

They also went to the Gonzales Community Centre, where they found the gun wrapped in a Rastafarian flag under a sheet of galvanise. They also found 20 rounds of ammunition with the gun.

No one was arrested for the find.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Gaffar, Snr Supt Nobee, Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Walker and acting Insp Rajkumar with field operations from Sgt Alexander, Cpls Modeste, Huggins and PCs Bacchus, Remy and Khamchan.