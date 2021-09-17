Funeral in Fyzabad on Wednesday for Shaquana Hills, 17

Shaquana Hills who was killed after a car driven by a 22-year-old man slammed into her while walking on a pavement in Fyzabad on Monday. -

Nothing in this world could compare to the loving personality of Shaquana Hills, 17, the form five student who was killed in an accident near the family’s home in Fyzabad on Monday.

Her grieving mother, Adaffi Hills, 35, of Richardson Trace in Pepper Village, made the comment on Thursday.

She remembered Shaquana as a pacemaker who kept the family together.

"Not even money can compare to the type of person she was. She was a sweetbread, very nice child. She was the one who would put us back together if there is a fallout in the family," Hills told Newsday.

The funeral is expected to take place on Wednesday at 1 pm at the Mt Moriah Spiritual Baptist Church, a stone’s throw from the family’s home.

The body would be cremated at a ceremony at J E. Guide Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd in San Fernando.

Reports are at about 5.15 pm on Monday, Shaquana was walking on the pavement on the Fyzabad Main Road where a car driven by a 22-year-old man hit her.

The Siparia East Secondary School student was thrown into the air and landed in some bushes at the roadside.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Police interviewed and later released the driver without charge, pending further investigations.

Hills said the driver’s relatives visited her, but she was not at home.

The death is a double tragedy for the family because Shaquana died on the first death anniversary of her cousin who lived nearby.

Nathan Hills, 28, was shot and killed in Princes Town. Police said he and two other men were attempting to rob a jewellery store at Cacique Street. Police responded and shot him during a confrontation. The two suspects escaped in a car.

"We (family) still have not recovered from his death. Nathan and Shaquana were very close. I want justice for my child, and I do not want another mother to lose a child in the manner I lost mine," said the mother of three.

"The authorities need to set an example now so that no mother would go through what I am going through right now."