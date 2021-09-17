Claxton Bay family still sleeping in car since landslip

Following a major landslip in Claxton Bay on Wednesday, Nadera Ramsaran Williams and her family slept in their vehicles as the family are fearful that the house will collapse - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Every night since Wednesday, Nardera Ramsaran-Williams has been sleeping in a car with her husband and two children.

The family's home was one of the houses damaged by a landslip at 3am on Wednesday at Diamond Road, Claxton Bay.

With their neighbour’s home completely destroyed and the land still unstable, the family is now fearful to return to their home.

When Newsday visited Ramsaran-Williams on Thursday, her family had already moved all their belongings to a relative’s home. They have only been able to keep small personal-care items like towels and pillows in their car.

The family has been offered rent assistance by the Ministry of Social Development.

With their home almost certain to collapse at any moment, given the land’s instability, Williams said there’s little hope of saving it.

Sothey are focused on securing a more sustainable solution to their situation than renting.

On the brink of tears, Williams told Newsday, “I told them no (to renting) because I need a house, and I need it today. I’m not able to sleep in a vehicle again, I’m not able.”

Gary Garcia is now questioning his future after the slip.

Garcia, 62, told Newsday, “After 40 something years working in an industry and preparing yourself to relax for retirement…then something like this happens.

“I am trying to analyse this situation properly with my life.”

Garcia is considering going to the bank for assistance to get a new home.But at his age, he thinks it will be difficult to get financing.

While Newsday was visiting the affected families, officials from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries visited to assess the extent of the damage and take soil samples for analysis.

Representatives from the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD) accompanied the officials.

The displaced homeowners are blaming the company’s nearby quarrying activities for Wednesday’s landslip.

Officials from the company and ministry told Newsday they could not comment on the purpose of their visit.

But Newsday overheard them asking residents to give a summary of Wednesday’s landslip and what they think were the likely causes.

Before Newsday visited the residents on Friday, they were given food hampers by the area’s MP David Lee.

Representatives from the Ministry of Social Development’s social welfare unit also gave them information on help they can access from the ministry, including free counselling and renter’s assistance.

Lee had also visited on Wednesday and spoke with the residents. During his visit, he called for an investigation into the landslip and for those affected to be compensated.