Workers not to blame for low productivity

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: The observation by the Minister of National Security about the low productivity of the Police Service is nothing new to the Trinidad, especially among government workers. And it is about time we realise that this is not the fault of the workers but due to the complete lack of supervision of these workers.

It is very difficult for a worker to be motivated to produce when he is working for someone else and the only incentive is his pay check, which he may get whether he performs or not, depending on the level of supervision.

I have had Trinidadian workers under my care for more than 45 years, 32 of those years they being OWTU members in a state enterprise and I never had a problem with ongoing lack of productivity. Yes, there were instances but swift action was taken to ensure that the problems were corrected or the errant workers were removed.

Just look at our CEPEP workers. They do a much needed clean-up job in most places but their productivity must be hovering around ten per cent due the complete lack of any sound plan or supervision of the tasks they have to accomplish.

Imagine the improvement if we could get them to be 90 per cent productive, instead of having one man using a wacker and three or more holding up a screen while the rest of the crew wait to sweep up the cuttings.

Why not place the screen on stands and have those standing around do some productive work. Spread them out and not have them concentrated on a single task and the result will be much more accomplished in the same timeframe.

The same goes for other categories of workers, including the police. Unless there is someone monitoring performance and ensuring that it is up to the required level – or otherwise consequences will result – there will be no incentive for the workers to perform.

RODERICK CLARK

via e-mail