Work begins on Carli Bay road

The pothole-filled road leading to the Carli Bay fishing depot in Couva. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

On Thursday, Carli Bay fisherfolk welcomed the start of repairs on the road leading to the Carli Bay fishing facility.

President of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Khan told Newsday the road had deteriorated in recent years, given it becomes easily saturated after heavy rain.

Khan explained, “The water on the road has not been able to run out properly after rain, and the road keeps getting damaged.

“If that road becomes completely impassable, we have no other way to get to the landing site.”

Khan said a team from the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation visited on Thursday and did some remedial work, which he said wais a good start.

“They scraped out some of the slush. Because of the road being constantly flooded, it builds up slush.

‘The corporation graded the road today (Thursday) and they put some stuff in the big holes to fill them.”

But while he’s pleased with the roadwork, Khan is also calling for drainage work to be done on the nearby Couva River. Khan said it has been over a decade since the riverbank was last raised.

Since then, "Nothing really has been done with the river and hence we have the flooding. The amount of flooding we having now, we never used to have a few years ago.”