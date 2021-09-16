Trinidad and Tobago producer thrilled as song featured in iPhone 13 ad

Photo by Jon Otway

Trinidad and Tobago producer Keshav is overjoyed as his production team’s song Winner Walk has been featured in an Apple ad promoting the iPhone 13 and other new Apple products.

Apple launched a new series of devices on Tuesday.

Keshav is one of two members of the production duo Jus Now. His colleague Sam Interface is the second member.

On Thursday morning, Keshav posted the 35-second ad saying, "Our song is in a new Apple commercial presenting their new line of products!"

Sam also posted to Instagram, saying, "V(ery) happy to hear my production repurposed for the new Apple ad!"

Jus Now has worked with various local acts such as Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Kes, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Blaxx, among others.

The rhythmic, percussion-filled track was released in August, 2019 and features local dance group XOriginals.

In the description of the song on YouTube, it says, "This one is a riddim strictly for the dancers.

“Xander from XO came to us with a concept in his head of lyrics to fit with some choreography he had already designed. We built the beat around his lyrics and dance ideas. They are currently out in Trinidad and Tobago working on the visual so we are very excited to see what it looks like on film."

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday morning, Keshav said he was "really happy they picked something Trini...

"...Because the sound of Trinidad has been influencing the sounds of the world for a while now and we do deserve a seat at that table, in that sense, as well.

"It's just dope. There's some Trini vibes with a riddim section and thing in an Apple ad! I'm happy and proud for us. A lot of work goes into these things."

He said in 2019, they were in the studio "working on a bunch of songs – about 13 songs with different writers.

"Xander said, 'I have an idea for some vocals on a song. I'm not a vocalist but I have this idea.' It sounded wicked.

"So I just went into the booth and started clapping (a beat), next thing I start to go 'Woo!' They didn't put the full vocals in the Apple commercial but they changed around the arrangement to suit the edit."

The song can be found on YouTube.