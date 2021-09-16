Toco man held for making threats with shotgun

File photo

Police are probing an incident in which a man reportedly threatened people with a gun in Toco on Wednesday morning.

Police said the Toco police station received a report of a man with a shotgun at around 8.30 am.

They found the 25-year-old man on the Toco Main Road, Balandra and questioned him.

He reportedly admitted to making the threats and showed them where he had hidden the gun near a tree trunk.

He was arrested, taken to the Toco police station and questioned further.

He is expected to be charged for the possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm to endanger life.