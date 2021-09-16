Tobago at 422 active covid19 cases

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago now has 422 active covid19 cases after 24 new cases emerged overnight.

The island’s death toll from the virus remains at 80.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there were 29 patients in state isolation, 388 in home isolation and five in ICU. Twenty-seven people have been discharged.

The division said, to date, 14,079 people have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 2,554 people tested positive. There are 2,052 recovered patients.

It said a total of 19,940 people have been partially vaccinated in Tobago while 16, 181 are fully vaccinated.