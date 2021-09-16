Six more people die of covid19, 272 new cases

SIX more people have died of covid19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll according to the ministry's 4 pm update, stood at 1,397.

Those who died included two elderly men, three elderly women and a middle-aged man with comorbidities.

There were 3,932 active cases as at Thursday, including 3,315 people in home isolation. The release said there were 272 new cases reported from samples taken between September 12 and 15.

A total of 178 people who were isolated at home met the discharge requirements, and 22 patients who were hospitalised have been discharged.

Eight patients were in the intensive care unit and 14 in the high dependency unit, out of the 273 hospitalised patients.

Of the 47,925 people who tested positive from March last year to Thursday’s release, 42,596 have recovered from the virus.

On vaccinations, the release said 456,483 people have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 11,481 received a single-dose vaccine and 445,002 a two-dose regime.

In all, 553,390 people have received a single dose of a double-dose vaccine.