Same story

THE EDITOR: Wherever you go in Trinidad there is always a road that needs urgent repair. Today we read about the state of the roads in Couva, tomorrow we will be reading about the roads in need of repair in Diego Martin or some other district.

Why is it necessary to wait until roads fall into such a state? We have the asphalt and apparently the know-how.

Someone ought to inspect our roads weekly to avoid the regular complaints about the state of roads all over the island. It is the same old story.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail