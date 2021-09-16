Sagicor joins with ITNAC to distribute meals in Carenage

Sagicor and ITNAC (Is There Not A Cause) team up to deliver meals to a community in Carenage. -

On the International Day of Charity, observed on September 5, Sagicor partnered with the locally, regionally and internationally-recognised charity ITNAC (Is There Not A Cause).

As part of the insurer’s continued celebration of its 180th anniversary, with 180 Random Acts of Kindness, meals were prepared and delivered to a community in Carenage, with an estimated 100 families affected, in a drive-by meal distribution.

The company said it was pleased to support ITNAC with its community efforts. It thanked the charity for the work of its team of volunteers, a media release said.

The UN's website says the International Day of Charity was established in 2012 “to sensitise and mobilise people, NGOs, and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities.” September 5 was chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Since 2002, ITNAC has been well-known for community work and its disaster relief efforts in TT and across the region, and Sagicor is pleased to support its efforts, the release said.