Ravi Rampaul: I have unfinished business with West Indies cricket

In this Sep 5 file photo, Ravi Rampaul (2R) and Kieron Pollard (R) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate the dismissal of Kirk Mckenzie (L) of Jamaica Tallawahs during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 18 at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

AFTER a six-year hiatus Ravi Rampaul still has the passion and desire to represent West Indies just as he did when he made his senior debut way back in 2003, saying he has unfinished business to take care of.

Rampaul, who turns 37 in October, ended the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets in his debut season for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The fast bowler proved to be a handful for batsmen outfoxing them with his slower deliveries.

Rampaul’s best bowling figures were 4/29 and his economy rate in the tournament was a respectable 7.96.

Rampaul’s effort led TKR to the semifinal stage of the tournament before they were eliminated on Tuesday.

Last week, Rampaul was announced as a member of the West Indies team for the T20 World Cup which bowls off next month in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

On making his return to the West Indies team, Rampaul told Newsday, “It feels like having a second dream come true, but this time I knew how hard I needed to work to get back into the West Indies team just by putting in performances and hopefully getting selected…I was very happy that I actually got a chance to represent the West Indies. I really had unfinished business and hopefully, I can perform well in this T20 tournament.”

Rampaul’s debut for West Indies was in a One Day International match in November 2003 when he was just 19.

His last appearance in the maroon was in November 2015 in a T20 contest.

Over the past few years, Rampaul has competed in the English County League with both Surrey and Derbyshire.

Discussing the CPL Rampaul said, “I was very happy with my performance. I have been working hard, waiting for the opportunity to get back in the CPL. I have put in a lot of work and my experience playing in the T20 Blast in England helped me throughout the years.”

Rampaul’s passion was evident early on in his West Indies career as he cried after a defeat.

Reflecting on that moment, Rampaul said, “That’s when I now started. No one likes to lose matches and shedding a little tear here and there helps get over it. I am still passionate about it, the passion is still there.”

Rampaul is part of a capable fast and medium pace bowling unit in the West Indies T20 World Cup team.

The team includes Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy and Andre Russell.

Rampaul believes he still has a lot to offer West Indies cricket.

“Yeah definitely (I think I still have a lot to offer)…as I said I felt like I had not really finished, I have not really achieved what I wanted to achieve in West Indies cricket.

“I am happy for this opportunity here that I am getting.”

West Indies won the World T20 titles in 2012 and 2016.