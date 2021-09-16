Property tax,covid19 too much to bear

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I am in full agreement that there is a deafening silence from nationals about the property tax and the covid19 virus that has affected the whole world.

We have also seen the many demonstrations the world over by people who don't want to take the vaccines, saying they are only experimental and that many people who takes them are still testing positive and suffering more complications than those who don’t – because the vaccines do not cure.

Just a reminder: the first budget presentation made under the Dr Rowley administration was an austerity budget, technically freezing wages and with no three-year agreements being signed by the government with unions representing daily and monthly-paid workers, who are still working for 2013 salaries.

What we are actually seeing are no incentives or adjustments being given to ameliorate the high cost of living.

We are also seeing the coronavirus affecting the economy and now with the impending property tax, which this government wants to ram down people’s throats, it's to much to bear. There is an old saying that goes, “Who laughs last laughs best."

Oh God, put a hand before it's to late.

RASHEED KHAN

Tunapuna