No more unsolicited applications for teaching jobs

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has said the application system at the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) had become frustrating and untenable.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday, Gadsby-Dolly explained the TSCs announcement on Thursday that it will no longer accept unsolicited applications for teaching jobs.

The announcement, posted on the ministry’s social media, said, it will cease accepting applications from September 30.

It said, “Vacancies in the Teaching Service will be advertised on a needs basis and persons will be invited to apply for positions in keeping with such advertisements.”

Gadsby-Dolly said the demand for teaching jobs in most subjects far outstrips the need.

“The processing of applications for which there is no job available consumes much valuable time and resources at both the TSC and the ministry.

"This process also frustrated the ever-increasing numbers of applicants, who expect a response and quick placement, and are left waiting for many years without same, and worse – having to reinterview every three years. The system was simply untenable.”

She said the revised arrangement will allow the recruitment process to be streamlined and the ministry can devote more time to pressing human resource matters, such as the continued digitisation of services and digitalisation of teacher records.

“While I personally understand the disappointment some people may feel because the opportunity to apply at will for teaching will cease, the fact is that the current process gave many false hope, which quickly turned to bitterness when the reality of the delay in placement stepped in.

“My advice to aspiring teachers is that they should carefully consider that there is currently a dearth of vacancies in many areas of teaching. They should also pay attention to future advertisements for teaching staff, which can be used to guide possible areas of study and career development.”