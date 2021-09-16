HDC gives schoolbags, stationery to 105 children

File photo -

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has distributed schoolbags and stationery to 105 students for the new academic school year.

In a statement, it said the selected students live in housing communities in Carlsen Field, Chaguanas, La Horquetta, Morvant, Piarco and San Fernando.

“This year, the programme expanded and presented 12 deserving standard five students from the Nelson Street Girls’ RC School with school supplies to assist them with their upcoming Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA)."

HDC managing director Jayselle Mc Farlane said the HDC is happy to assist students in our communities prepare for the new academic year.

“The HDC is much more than constructing physical structures,” she said. “We are focused on the social investment of our residents and improving their quality of life.”

The release said over 400 students have benefited from the HDCs annual back-to-school drive. Donations are made by management and staff members have provided schoolbags, lunch bags, and stationery.