Fire aboard Atlantic Provider cargo vessel at Port of Spain dock

A cargo ship docked at the Port of Port of Spain. Recent changes to the method of releasing containers caught many port users unawares. File Photo

Around 5 am on Thursday there were reports of a fire aboard the Atlantic Provider cargo vessel, which was docked at the Port of Spain port.

The boat was used to assist on the seabridge for a few months after the operators of the Superfast Galicia cargo vessel pulled its services in April 2017 when the government refused to accept the company's proposal for the renewal of its contract.

Barnie Gajahdar, the vessel's last owner, told Newsday it had been sold to a foreign company. The vessels currently flies a St Vincent and the Grenadines flag.

Newsday understands the boat has been moored in Port of Spain for some time.

Marlon Smith, head of the northern fire division, told Newsday, “We believe the vessel was lodged there waiting to be sold.

"When we reached the scene, it was alight and officers from headquarters and Belmont got to work. It took half an hour to bring it under control.”

He said fire officials were able to board the vessel to extinguish the blaze.

They were unable to say what caused the fire from their preliminary investigations. Inquiries are ongoing.